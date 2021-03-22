Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

DG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $187.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $135.04 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dollar General by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,160,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,035,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

