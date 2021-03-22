Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 786.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $83.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.