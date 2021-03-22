9,885 Shares in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $86,747.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AX opened at $52.12 on Monday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

