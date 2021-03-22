Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,573 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,667.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.48.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

