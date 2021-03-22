Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect that Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.72. Western Digital reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $10.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. Western Digital has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

