Tompkins Financial Corp Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $896,587,000 after acquiring an additional 582,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Ecolab by 804.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ecolab by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $55,615,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Ecolab by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,483,000 after buying an additional 259,382 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ECL opened at $207.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of -56.25, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

