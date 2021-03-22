Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 239 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

NYSE PM opened at $89.25 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.32. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

