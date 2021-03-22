Tompkins Financial Corp Lowers Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after buying an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

CRM stock opened at $212.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,849.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,034 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,827. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

