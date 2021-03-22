Tompkins Financial Corp Has $478,000 Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,317,449 shares of company stock worth $350,191,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $290.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $269.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

