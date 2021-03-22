12,723 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTTR opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.72. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

