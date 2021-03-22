Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD opened at $204.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.