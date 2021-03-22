Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 676 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Isthmus Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Capital City Bank Group worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $466.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

