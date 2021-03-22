Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,860 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 39,722 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Target worth $419,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Target by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Target by 7.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $187.55 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.15 and a 200-day moving average of $171.91. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.05.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

