Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

