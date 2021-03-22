Isthmus Partners LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in The Boeing by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $255.82 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $93.56 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.42, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.32.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reduced their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

