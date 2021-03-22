Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,882 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $549,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after acquiring an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $239.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.41 and its 200 day moving average is $265.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.