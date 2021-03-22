Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,385,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $432,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after buying an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,128,000 after buying an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,388,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $124.90 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.17 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.44 and its 200 day moving average is $126.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

