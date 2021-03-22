Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $358,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $114.86 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $124.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.57.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

