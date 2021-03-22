Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 315,665 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $406,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 336,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after buying an additional 45,029 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.4% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 308,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 180,243 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

