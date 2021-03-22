Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $310.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,845 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $310,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $205.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $209.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

