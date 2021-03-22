Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $337,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $144.10 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $145.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

