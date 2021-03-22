American International Group Inc. Has $15.39 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 93.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $15,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $39.71.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

