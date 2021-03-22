American International Group Inc. Sells 6,228 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,029,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,556,000 after acquiring an additional 723,731 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,828,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after acquiring an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,745,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,062,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,052,000 after acquiring an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

