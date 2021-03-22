Reby Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Capital One Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period.

IVE opened at $140.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

