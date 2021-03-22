Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Ichor worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after purchasing an additional 355,348 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ichor by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ichor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 112,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ichor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

ICHR opened at $46.69 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

