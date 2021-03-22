Reby Advisors LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,367,000 after acquiring an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,379 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237,054 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK stock opened at $31.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.