Hilton Worldwide’s (HLT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $126.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.27.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $124.39 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $128.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.50.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after acquiring an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $277,252,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

