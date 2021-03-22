Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $59.82 on Monday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Benchmark lifted their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 40,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,734,286.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,112,994.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,617 shares of company stock valued at $9,518,306. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

