UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $70.39 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

