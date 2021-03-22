UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $80.00 at DA Davidson

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.
UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.
Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $70.39 on Monday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.42.
In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698 in the last ninety days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UFP Industries Company Profile
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.
