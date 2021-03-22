456 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Reby Advisors LLC

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after buying an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,072,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,668 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,253,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $155.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.46. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.