Raymond James Increases Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $95.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MBUU. Truist increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,518,000 after acquiring an additional 104,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 494,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

