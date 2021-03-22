2,776 Shares in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 608,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 494,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares during the period. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

NYSE CNS opened at $65.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.