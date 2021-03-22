Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,004,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,598,000 after buying an additional 1,289,496 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,038,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,876,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,540,000 after purchasing an additional 690,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. Edison International has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

