Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LIFZF. Raymond James raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of LIFZF opened at $31.47 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

