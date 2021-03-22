Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.70 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.65 and a 200-day moving average of $149.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

