Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,229,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,534,000 after acquiring an additional 341,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $151.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $164.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,962. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

