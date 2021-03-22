Vantage Consulting Group Inc Purchases Shares of 1,536 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SkyWest by 8.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $57.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $589.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.96 million.

In other SkyWest news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 20,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,124,593.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,078. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

