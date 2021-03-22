Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Position Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 161,456 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $67.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

