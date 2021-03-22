Rotten Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Rotten token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotten has a total market cap of $857,893.91 and $10,605.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rotten has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00017748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.55 or 0.00640359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00068783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00023774 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 65,707,006 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

