Reby Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,617 Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.