Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $124.65 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Energi has a total market capitalization of $124.65 million and approximately $5.19 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded up 44.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for $3.19 or 0.00005511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245413 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010478 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.83 or 0.03473272 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00048705 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,083,905 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

