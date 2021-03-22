CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CF Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CF Industries reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CF. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

In other CF Industries news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in CF Industries by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in CF Industries by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

