Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after purchasing an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $73.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on R. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

