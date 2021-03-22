$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TriState Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $25.38 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 517.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 109.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 9.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

