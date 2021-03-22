Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 15,951 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms have commented on AVT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

