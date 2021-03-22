Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,566 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $17.49 and a one year high of $88.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

