Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 15,840 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in B2Gold by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

