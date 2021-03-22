Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Cuts Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,080,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $79.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.14. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

