Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $724,000 Investment in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 69,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

TDS stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 67.96%.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

