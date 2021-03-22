Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 8,885 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Oracle were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,630,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 93,338 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 44,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 258,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,530 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $574,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The company has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

